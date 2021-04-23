St. Tropez

Achieve a sun-kissed glow with the Gradual Tan Mousse from St. Tropez. Suitable for daily use, the lightweight formula glides on to give all skin types natural-looking, streak-free color that slowly intensifies, leaving you with a beautiful golden tan. Enriched with conditioning aloe vera to maintain hydration levels, the non-sticky mousse dries quickly to reveal a healthy color that fades evenly, whilst innovative Aromaguard™ Fragrance Technology banishes the unpleasant fake tan smell. Range: Gradual Tan Ingredients: Aqua (Water/Eau), Trimethylolpropane Tricaprylate/Tricaprate, Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Phenoxyethanol, Erythrulose, Parfum (Fragrance), PEG-40 Hydrogenated castor oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Steareth-2, Dimethicone, Ceteth-24, Phospholipids, Acacia Concinna Fruit Extract, Balanites Aegyptiaca (Desert Date) Fruit Extract, Panthenol, Citric acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexyl cinnamal, Gypsophila Paniculata Root Extract, Benzyl salicylate, Tocopheryl acetate, Butylphenyl methylpropional, Caprylyl Glycol, Chlorphenesin, Citronellol, Limonene, Alpha-isomethyl ionone, Potassium sorbate, Sodium benzoate, Geraniol, Coumarin, Sorbic acid, Hydroxycitronellal, Anise alcohol, Eugenol, Citral. Brand: St. Tropez Volume: 200ml Directions: Exfoliate 24 hours prior to use. Immediately prior to application, moisturize any dry areas including elbows, knees, ankles and feet. Apply the mousse using your palm and sweep from top to toe. Wait until touch dry before getting dressed. Use daily for a subtle golden boost.