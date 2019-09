Green People

Gradual Tan Moisturiser 50ml

£17.50

Buy Now Review It

At Green People

Use daily to gradually build up a natural tan on your face and neck Ideal if you cannot tolerate sunlight or want to avoid the sun Rich in prebiotics, antioxidants and Omega fatty acids to protect, balance and nourish Natural scents of Mandarin, Orange and Ho Wood - no 'fake tan' smell Suitable for all skin types - even sensitive and acne-prone skin 88% certified organic ingredients