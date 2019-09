DavidsTea

Gradient Reusable Straws

These six colourful plastic straws with a handy cleaning brush will have you swearing off disposable straws forever. Cooling down after a workout? Jazz it up with a straw. Brewing yourself an afternoon pick-me-up? Straw. Serving up refreshments for a hot date? Two straws! And with their eye-catching gradient design, that oh-so essential final touch can be yours – time and time again. Product Specifications Product No. 902365DT01