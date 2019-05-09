Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Gucci
Gradient Narrow Sunglasses
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The RealReal
Tan and brown acetate Gucci narrow sunglasses with gold-tone logo at temples and gradient lenses.
Featured in 1 story
Experts Weigh In On Shopping For Vintage Online
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
WILDFOX
'classic Fox - Deluxe' 50mm Sunglasses
$179.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Illesteva
Lenox
$300.00
from
Illesteva
BUY
DETAILS
American Eagle Outfitters
Mirrored Icon Sunglasses
$15.95
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Pr 26ps
$344.98
from
Sunglass Hut
BUY
More from Gucci
DETAILS
Gucci
Papier Wide-brim Hat
£350.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Gucci
Game Patch Cotton Socks
£90.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Gucci
Papier Wide-brim Hat
$590.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Gucci
Patent Leather Horsebit Sandals
$725.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
DETAILS
Donni
Coral Sunglasses Chain
$75.00
from
Donni
BUY
DETAILS
Carolina Lemke
Bonnie
$75.00
$37.50
from
Carolina Lemke
BUY
DETAILS
Quay Australia
Noosa Sunglasses
$55.00
$44.00
from
Quay Australia
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Jet Slim Sunglasses
£18.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted