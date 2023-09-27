Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
J.Crew
Gracie Top-handle Bag In Leather
$168.00
$134.99
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
Need a few alternatives?
Oroton
Clara Mini Bag
BUY
$399.00
Oroton
Caterina Bertini
Medium Bamboo Handle Tote
BUY
$298.00
Bloomingdale's
Quince
Italian Leather Quilted Top Handle Satchel
BUY
$129.90
Quince
8 Other Reasons
Top Handle Bag
BUY
$106.00
Revolve
More from J.Crew
J.Crew
Lightweight Sculpted Hoop Earrings
BUY
$24.00
$48.00
J.Crew
J.Crew
Freshwater Pearl Drop Earrings
BUY
$24.75
$49.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Metallic Ball Earrings
BUY
$24.50
J.Crew
J.Crew
Dainty Gold-plated Layered Necklace
BUY
$14.75
$29.50
J.Crew
More from Top Handle
Oroton
Clara Mini Bag
BUY
$399.00
Oroton
Caterina Bertini
Medium Bamboo Handle Tote
BUY
$298.00
Bloomingdale's
Quince
Italian Leather Quilted Top Handle Satchel
BUY
$129.90
Quince
8 Other Reasons
Top Handle Bag
BUY
$106.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted