Steve Madden

Grace Slide Sandal

$54.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Slide into the warm weather season with an effortless style by donning the Steve Madden® Grace Sandal. Suede upper. Synthetic lining with a cushioned footbed. Easy slip-on style. Open almond toe silhouette. Brand name embossed on the footbed. Flat heel design. Durable synthetic outsole. Imported. Simplify your everyday look with the trend-right Steve Madden® Grace Slide Sandal! Available in a variety of upper materials. Slip-on design. Open toe. Wide strap over vamp. Man-made lining and footbed. Man-made outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!