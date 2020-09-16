Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Clarks
Grace Piper Navy Suede
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Clarks
Need a few alternatives?
Cole Haan
Odette Driverina Braided Flat
$130.00
$49.97
from
Cole Haan
BUY
promoted
H&M
Platform Derby Shoes
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Cole Haan
Brie Genuine Calf Hair Skimmer Flat
$150.00
$59.98
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina
£315.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
More from Clarks
Clarks
The Wallabee
$140.00
from
Clarks
BUY
Clarks
Women's Juliet Willow Mule
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Clarks
Emslie Monet Ankle Bootie
$68.43
$48.62
from
BUY
Clarks
Orinoco Spice Waterproof Boot
$119.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Flats
Cole Haan
Odette Driverina Braided Flat
$130.00
$49.97
from
Cole Haan
BUY
promoted
H&M
Platform Derby Shoes
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Cole Haan
Brie Genuine Calf Hair Skimmer Flat
$150.00
$59.98
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina
£315.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted