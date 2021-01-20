Grace Loves Lace

Grace Loves Lace Honey Silk

£1580.00

Buy Now Review It

At Grace Loves Lace

Silk does for the body what diamonds do for the hand, and our Honey Silk gown celebrates and flatters everybody. Classic. Glamorous. Feminine. A luxurious double-layered Crepe de Chine silk gown, with fine silk straps, an elegant bodice and cowl neckline (with optional eyelash trim), a defined waist and an A-line flare skirt. It creates the most stunning hourglass silhouette for the GLL bombshell.