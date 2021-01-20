United States
Grace Loves Lace
Grace Loves Lace Honey Silk
£1580.00
At Grace Loves Lace
Silk does for the body what diamonds do for the hand, and our Honey Silk gown celebrates and flatters everybody. Classic. Glamorous. Feminine. A luxurious double-layered Crepe de Chine silk gown, with fine silk straps, an elegant bodice and cowl neckline (with optional eyelash trim), a defined waist and an A-line flare skirt. It creates the most stunning hourglass silhouette for the GLL bombshell.