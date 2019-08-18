Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Coach
Grace Bag 20
$295.00
$147.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Coach
Defined by our iconic dowel detail, the Grace is crafted of smooth leather. The petite 20 features the same open interior with multifunctional pockets as the original.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Cyber Monday Sales To Shop Now
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Head
Retro St Tropez Bag In Lilac
$57.14
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
WELCOMECOMPANIONS
Classic Handbag
$490.00
from
WELCOMECOMPANIONS
BUY
DETAILS
Chanel
Purple Fur Bag
$945.00
from
Designer Vault
BUY
DETAILS
Chloé
Drew Small Shoulder Bag
$1850.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Coach
DETAILS
Coach
Ditsy Floral Paisley Print Midi Dress
$355.96
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
£295.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Coach
Harper Loafers
$120.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Harper Loafers
$120.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
DETAILS
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted