Huxley

Grab Water Essence Serum

C$75.73

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Cactus Extract and Prickly Pear Seed Oil are packed with antioxidants to help moisturize dry skin. Rosa Centifolia soothes sensitive skin while Crape Myrtle Extract improves skin texture. Made without parabens, mineral oils or synthetic dyes. 1.01 fl oz. Revolve Style No. HUXR-WU3. Manufacturer Style No. HS EGW030. Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.