iLive

Gpx Mini Projector

$135.99 $114.99

At Macy's

Turn any space into entertainment central. Project your favorite movies, games and photos up to a 110" screen size with HDMI, VGA, USB, and AV. Easily adjust the picture for the best viewing angle with manual focus and angle correction. Connect your speakers to the audio out or use the built in speaker to complete the scene. Supports: 480p, 720p, 1080i, 1080p 800 x 480 native resolution Brightness: 800 lumens HDMI input VGA PC video input USB port 3.5mm audio/video input 3.5mm audio output Up to 110-inch viewable screen size LED bulb with 20,000 hour life Keystone angle correction Display distance: 3.9 - 6.5 ft. (1.2-2M) Built-in full range speaker DC power input: requires an AC/DC power adapter (included) Mountable Dimensions: 8.7 x 6.5 x 3.54 Remote control: requires 2 AAA batteries (not included) Includes: 3.5mm to 3 x RCA audio/video adapter; AC/DC power adapter; 90-Day limited warranty; User's Guide Plastic, Metal Wipe Clean Imported Request warranty information Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 9401912