Ebern Designs

Gourley Desk With Hutch

This writing desk is made from manufactured wood with Melamine; it brings you the durability and solidity of authentic solid wood. The built-in hutch design including a drawer on the left side makes the convenience for storage, and an open shelf on the right side with a removable shelf board provides adjustable space. Cable management cut is ergonomically designed at the right corner of the desktop, leaving the left-hand open for desktop lighting. Set up your laptop and keep office supplies on-hand for a simple and multi-purpose workspace.