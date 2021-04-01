Unique Home Furniture

Gothic Arch Mirror

£49.90

Please check the dimensions before buying Gothic Arch Mirror Large Dimensions: 77cm x 49cm x 1cm (H x W x D) - Weight: 4.71 kg Small Dimensions: 60 x 36 x 1 cm (H x W x D) - Weight: 2.8 kg Gothic Arch Mirror material: Iron & Glass Finish: Distressed Grey Small Size got 32 Panels Style: Gothic No Assembly Required This gorgeous Gothic Arch Mirror brings a little mystique to any part of your garden. With its striking design, this Gothic Arch Mirror makes an attractive feature or centrepiece and is perfect for any space, big or small. Great for when you want to reflect on something using this Gothic Arch Mirror.