Triple Eight

Gotham Dual Certified Skateboard And Bike Helmet

$59.99 $29.29

The Triple 8 Gotham Dual Certified Skateboard and Bike Helmet is the perfect blend of comfort, safety, and good looks. An ABS shell, with an urban profile and subtle brim, features Triple Eight logo vents for maximum airflow. Its innovative Conehead EPS liner offers additional protection with collapsing cones that act like a crumple zone to absorb the energy from a crash and spread the force sideways within the helmet liner. Ideal for biking, BMX, skateboarding, rollerblading, roller derby, and commuting, the helmet complies with U.S. CPSC Bike and ASTM F-1492 Skate safety standards. The Triple 8 Gotham Urban Helmet includes two sets of removable, washable terrycloth Sweatsaver Fit Pads, and an adjustable dial system and chin strap with side release buckle for customizing the fit. Available in three sizes: XS/S fits 19.7 – 21.5 in (50 – 55 cm), S/M fits 21.5 – 22.75 in (55 – 58 cm), L/XL 22.75 – 24 in (58 – 61 cm). To determine proper size, measure using a soft measuring tape or string. Helmet liners should be used to further customize the fit. Manufacturer’s 180-day limited warranty.