Feels like gel, holds like glue. Strongest hold ever. Non-sticky, no-flake formula Feels like gel, holds like glue!. Extreme stylesThis gel's hold is no joke!So put it down and slowly back away if you're not up for certain extreme styles!This non-sticky, no-flake formula is powered by a high-tech, styling agent-we call Alpha XTRCall it what you want, it lets you take your hair to new heightsOr do your own thing and cement your individual styleAnd when the party comes to an end, easily un-glue with a little shampooGo ahead-style away!. 4: Vertical styles:. Non-stickyNo flakesCrazy hold. 1-800-424-5458Made in USA . Use on damp or dry hair Squeeze a small amount into palms, rub hands together and distribute evenly throughout hair. © 2015 The Dial Corporation, A Henkel CompanyIngredientsAqua (Water, Eau), Polyquaternium-69, Pvp, Sorbitol, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Alcohol Denat, Phenoxyethanol, Aminomethyl Propanol, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Panthenol, Propylene Glycol, Benzophenone-4, Methylisothiazolinone, Sodium Benzoate