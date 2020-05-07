got2b

Glued Blasting Freeze Hair Spray

$4.99

Freeze that style into place with got2b Blasting Freeze Spray. Spray through hair carelessly for that sexy, messy look or twist tips into spikes for outrageous hold that will last until your next shampoo. Only for stuck up styles and extreme rock hard hair. Cool Tip: For over the top spikes, spray heavily and twist tips. Allow to dry and finish with an additional blast. For that messy look, spray hair from root to end and massage with fingertips in a circular motion. Finish with a direct blast to cement your style. To scrunch, layer Glued Spiking Glue through wet hair and finish with blasting freeze spray.