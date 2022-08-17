got2b

Göt2b Color Pöp Purple Mask

Directions HOW TO USE IT? Please use protective gloves. Use like a normal hair conditioning mask, apply on clean, towel-dried hair. Works in as little as 5 minutes. Leave on up to 15 minutes for a more intense color result and moisturizing benefits. Description Be proud, be you with göt2b Color Pöp, an intense color & care mask that deposits bright color on your hair. It works in as little as 5 minutes to refresh color or leave on longer (up to 15 minutes) for bolder color. This 2-in-1 conditioning and color formula leaves hair looking nourished with bold color and vibrant, healthy-looking shine that lasts up to 6 washes. This color-depositing formula is a caring treatment for your hair and is infused with panthenol and coconut and apricot kernel oils. Formulated for all hair textures, this shade is recommended for up to medium brown. Be whoever you want 2b with göt2b Color Pöp Purple!