Medieval magic GOT inpired photo booth party props, also good for toga party theme or ancient Roman themed party or birthey party
22 Pieces include 3 banners, 2 helmets, 1 hooded mask, 1 queen crown, 4 ladies' hair styles, 4 lips, 1 man's face, 1 man's hair style, 1 beard, 1 goblet cup, 1 battle-axe, 1 sword, 1 wolf face
30 Pieces include 1 "the hand of the King", 5 hair style, 3 dragon eggs, 10 shields, 1 sword, 4 costume tops, 2 beards, 2 mustache, 2 lips, 1 sign
52 Pieces set will include "22 Pieces" and "31 Pieces"
Size of face around 4-7inch, more detail dimensions please check photo