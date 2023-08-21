got2b

Got 2b Glued Styling Spiking Glue Mini

Use on damp hair. Squeeze a small amount into palms, rub hands together and distribute evenly throughout hair. For over the top spikes, apply to finger tips and pull through hair twisting at the tips. Cool tip for extra grip: Slightly dampen tips of spikes and reapply a small amount of glued formula. Gets your spikes super stiff! Pre-caution: Got2b Glued Hair Styling Spiking Gel has very strong ingredients that are designed to give your hair a great hold while styling when used as directed. High temperature conditions or direct exposure to skin, like securing a wig, may cause skin damage. For external use only. When using this product avoid contact with eyes. In case of eye contact, flush with water. Stop use and ask a doctor if irritation or redness develops. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away.