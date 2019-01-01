Essie

Gossamer Garments

For a short time only: Essie Gel Couture Sheer Fantasy Collection. Discover the slightly transparent colours of the new gel nail polish collection. The transparent nude with warm tan undertones looks natural and elegant. Discover the other colours of the Sheer Fantasy collection. The pink gossamer garments and the beige-nude tone last nightie. All colours in the collection are slightly transparent. For the perfect manicure with the Essie Gel Couture paints, apply two layers of Essie Gel Couture paint, let it dry and then apply a layer of Gel Couture top coat. For the Essie gel nail polishes you do not need a UV lamp.