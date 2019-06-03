GoSports

Gosports Foldable Cornhole Boards Bean Bag Toss Game Set

$107.99 $80.99

At Walmart

The GoSports Tailgate CornHole game was designed to provide for a superior CornHole experience by maximizing durability, portability and game quality. The boards are our most popular size and are perfect for all ages and abilities. How are the GoSports CornHole games different? Aluminum Frame Construction- Very sturdy, yet lightweight, much better quality than steel, foam board or other mystery materials. Water Resistant MDF Board Surface- Provides the perfect amount of slide so you can pick your spots on the board without having the bags slide off. eight All-Weather Duck Cloth Bags, these bags are the real deal, not the cheap sand filled bags other companies use that feel like bricks. Our set also includes a carrying case for easy portability/storage. Manufacturer's Note- We 100 percent stand behind our products, so if you have any quality issues, please contact us so we can fix the problem right away. Thank you for choosing GoSports.