Gorilla Gadgets

Gorilla Gadgets Patio Heater

$419.99

Buy Now Review It

Our heaters pump out 48,000BTUs for 15 feet diameter of heat range. These heater is one of the most powerful heaters currently on the market. Our heater can be easily used for heavy duty heating like restaurants patios during winter but also perfectly fit your backyard or patio. [WHEELS] - Our heaters come with wheels to be easily transported. The heater comes with 2 smooth rolling wheels that make it easy to transport the heater for storage or just to move it to a different corner of the patio.