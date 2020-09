Christian Louboutin

Gorgona 85 Leather Ankle Boots

$995.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Christian Louboutin's black Gorgona leather boots are inspired by the architectural lines of the Art Deco movement. They're made in Italy with a leg-lengthening point toe and slender stiletto heel, then complete with the label's signature lipstick-red sole. Slip them on with a tailored ensemble to complete the sculptural look.