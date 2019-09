Design By Hummingbird

Gorgeous Leopard Print Flock Deep Padded Domed Headband

£29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Presenting a beautiful leopard print flock covered headband, which is 4 cms in width at the widest part and padded to a height of 2 cms approximately. Perfect to add that luxurious and special something to your hair. If you would like the design customising at all, or an alternate colourway please