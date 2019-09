By Far

Gorgeous Crystal Embellished Sandals

Bulgarian footwear brand By Far have a specific focus on comfort and quality, producing effortlessly cool styles that have earned themselves a cult following among the fashion crowd. Crafted from leather, these white Gorgeous crystal embellished sandals from by far feature a slip-on style, a transparent PVC strap with crystal embellishments, an open toe and a mid-high block heel.