Norse Projects
Gore-tex Bucket Hat Black
£80.00
At Couverture & The Garbstore
A classic style with a technical finish from Danish label Norse Projects, the Gore-Tex Bucket Hat nails the brand’s ethos for straightforward design and quality materials. Made to defy the elements, the hat features a waterproof Gore-Tex membrane bonded to a lightweight outer fabric, mesh lining and reflective logo printed on the back - Regular fit - Breathable Gore-Tex membrane (waterproof and windproof), 28,000mm water column pressure - Waterproof seams throughout - Adjustable chin strap, reflective logo print on back - Nylon back strap - Outer: 100% 50 denier polyester - DWR coated for additional waterproofing, mesh lining - Black