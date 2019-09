Archie & Oscar

Gordie Betta Planter Aquarium Bowl

$18.98

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Looking to lend a little fishy fun to your ensemble? This wall-mounted aquarium is a fintastic addition to any cozy coastal home or nautical-themed aesthetic! Showcasing a circular silhouette, this clear piece provides a small home for your fish friend, or sets the stage for an underwater floral motif. Plus, it includes a 1 W LED light, making it the perfect nightlight for the kitchen or a kid’s bedroom (batteries not included).