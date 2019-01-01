GoPro

Gopro Hero5 4k Ultra-hd Action Camera (black)

$399.90

Buy Now Review It

Hit record, and capture everything in your life in an entirely new way with the GoPro Hero5 4k Ultra-HD Action Camera. It even records up to 33 feet underwater, so it's ready for action whenever you are. Use simple voice commands for hands-free control, and start recording by pressing the shutter button just once. Shoot videos in 1080p at 120 fps, 1440p at 80 fps, 2.7K at 60fps, and 4K at 30fps to capture moments with astounding clarity, no matter the circumstances. GoPro Hero5 black camera can submerge as deep as 33 feet underwater Simple voice commands and a single press of the shutter button will start the recording Shoot videos at various fps on this GoPro Hero5 camcorder to account for action and lightning