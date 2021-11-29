ECORELAX

Gooseneck Electric Kettle

$55.17 $44.14

Buy Now Review It

[Barista's Choice] The elegant bionics gooseneck spout of this kettle providing a stable streamline minimum 0.1 inch with zero unwanted drips for the delicate extraction of your coffee grains and tea to boost the aroma and flavor, providing better flow rate and precise brewing than normal electric kettles with a big spout which gushes out the hot water at an irregular speed and soaking the coffee grounds with a splash. [Purest Taste] EcoRelax strictly selected the surgery class material worldwide to craft this coffee kettle to be durable. The interior of this electric gooseneck kettle is entirely made of 100% of food-grade stainless steel to ensure the purest taste of water and never worry about rust and incrustation. It allows you to feel the beauty of pour over coffee and taste the rich layers of flavor. [Ergonomical Handle Design] The handle design of this pour-over kettle is combining the pragmatism and ergonomics by heat resistant solid core material which does not conduct heat. The shape provides a comfortable natural grip and a place for your thumb to rest on the top to have more control without getting tired and burning yourself. Please do not forget to hold the kettle over the pour over coffee maker away from your body for several minutes each time. [Fast Boiling Techknowledge] The 1200w output takes the full bottle of water straight to a boil at the flick of one button within 3 minutes and shut off automatically with the Britsh Strix Control system. It's 70% more efficient than a traditional stove top kettle and also safer. [After-Sale Guarantee] EcoRelax's electric gooseneck kettle has passed several project quality tests before being authorized for sale. In case of any unsatisfactory experience, we are eager to hear your valuable advice. We have a stand-by team ready to be contacted by email available 24/7. We also pledge to provide you with the best solution.