Goosebumps

25th Anniversary Book Set By R.l. Stine

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 66056714; Color Code: 000 Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Goosebumps with this set of five books housed in a reusable keepsake tin. Includes the titles Monster Blood, Why I'm Afraid of Bees, A Night in Terror Tower, The Beast From the East, and Legend of the Lost Legend. 2017, Scholastic Paperbacks. Content + Care - Includes 5 books - 8.25”l x 2”w x 7.75”h