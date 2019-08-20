goop

Goopglow 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel

$112.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

Inspired by professional chemical peels, this intense exfoliating overnight acid peel refines, retexturizes, and brightens skin while you sleep. A powerful level (15%) of glycolic acid and potent fruit extracts (mango, banana, yellow mombin, and Australian kakadu plum) work together with naturally moisturizing hyaluronic acid so you wake up with fresh, soft, smooth, beautifully glowing skin. You smooth it on with a new, dual-textured pad, and it’s especially brilliant on the face, neck, chest, and shoulders (where there’s typically the most sun damage). Use one night per week. Avoid if you have very sensitive skin. Caution: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If irritation persists or allergic reaction occurs, rinse off immediately, discontinue use, and consult a physician. Keep out of reach of children. Sunburn Alert: This product contains an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun and particularly the possibility of sunburn. Use sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterward.