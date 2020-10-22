goop

Goopglow 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel

$125.00 $100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo Beauty

GOOPGLOW 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel This Product Is: an exfoliating overnight acid peel treatment Good For: all skin types except for very sensitive skin Why We Love It: Goop goopglow 15% Glylcolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel is an intense exfoliating overnight acid peel inspired by professional chemical peels. These pre-soaked peel pads help to refine, retexturize and brighten skin while you sleep thanks to 15% glycolic acid and potent fruit extracts including mango, banana, yellow mombin and Australian kakadu plum. These ingredients work with hyaluronic acid to revive skin so you wake up with soft, smooth and glowing skin. Third party clinical trials have shown that this product improves skin exfoliation and radiance, and helps maintain skin barrier function. It was also shown to visibly improve skin texture, leaving it dramatically softer, smoother, brighter, more radiant, more refined, and healthier.