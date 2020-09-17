goop

Goopgenes All-in-one Nourishing Face Cream

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream This Product Is: a rich anti-aging face cream Good For:all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love it: Goop GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream melts into skin leaving it soft, smooth and nourished. This clinically tested facial cream has been shown to leave skin firmer looking and moisturized for up to 48 hours. The whipped texture allows it to absorb quickly into the skin, and the plant based ingredients work to leave skin soft, supple, smooth and improve skin tone. Made with ceramides to help promote smooth and firm skin, schisandra fruit to her improve skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines, andillipe butter to nourish and soothe skin. Clinical Results*: After 1 Use:100% of women showed significant improvement in hydration. After 4 Weeks:100% of women showed significant improvement in skin firmness and smoothness. 97% agreed that they noticed improvement in appearance of fine lines, and 94% agreed that their skin appeared brighter. *Based on an eight-week third-party consumer-perception and clinical study conducted on thirty-three women ages thirty-five to sixty-five.