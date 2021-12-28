goop

Goopgenes All-in-one Nourishing Eye Cream

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

This clinically tested eye cream helps firm and smooth the appearance of crow’s-feet, fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles for a fresh, visibly well-rested look after just four weeks.* Made with active ceramides and nourishing botanicals, it improves skin hydration for 72 hours.* Apply morning and evening to clean skin. Using ring finger, dab cream gently onto the skin beneath and around the eyes. 15 mL / 0.5 fl oz Fragrance-free Note: While the GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream is ophthalmologist-tested and approved, the high concentration of active ingredients, including caffeine and ribose, may cause irritation for those with sensitive eyes. Need help figuring out where to add this into your routine? Have a specific question? Send a message over to personalshopping@goop.com