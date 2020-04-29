goop Beauty

Goop Glow Starter Kit

$71.25 $48.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

For a limited time, try three GOOPGLOW bestsellers at a beautiful introductory price—for healthy, glowing skin from head to toe and the inside out. You get: Morning Skin Superpowder (5-pack)* Drink your way to glowing skin with a five-day supply of our citrusy, skin-supporting ingestible, designed to reduce the free radical effects of the sun, pollution, stress, and more, all of which can lead to dullness, uneven tone, fine lines, and loss of firmness.* Contains grape-seed proanthocyanidins, vitamins C and E, CoQ10, and the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. (P.S. It’s delicious.) Directions: Drink daily. 15% Glycolic Acid + Fruit Extracts Overnight Glow Peel (Single peel) Inspired by professional chemical peels, this clinically proven exfoliating overnight acid peel refines, retexturizes, and brightens skin while you sleep. A powerful level (15%) of glycolic acid and potent fruit extracts work together with naturally moisturizing hyaluronic acid so you wake up with fresh, soft, smooth, beautifully glowing skin. Directions: Use once a week, right before bed. Body Luminizer (Full Size) For a soft, flattering glow all over, this featherweight lotion is instant magic on skin. Light-reflecting minerals create a radiant, imperfection-blurring sheen. Directions: Apply anywhere on the body you want to highlight. *These statements have not been evaluated by the US Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.