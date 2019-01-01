Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Google
Google Pixelbook
$999.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Google Store
Google Pixelbook
Need a few alternatives?
Apple
13-inch Macbook Air In Rose Gold
$1099.00
from
Apple
BUY
Samsung
Easy Sign-in, Samsung Pay, Notifications, And More!
$1149.99
$1299.99
from
Samsung
BUY
Lenovo
Thinkpad X390 - Black
$1729.00
$1210.30
from
Lenovo
BUY
Microsoft
Surface Pro 6 + Type Cover Bundle
$1059.00
$799.00
from
Microsoft
BUY
More from Google
Google
Google Home Smart Speaker
$129.00
$49.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Google
Google Home Mini
$49.00
$25.00
from
Target
BUY
Google
Google Wifi
$129.00
$99.00
from
Bed Bath and Beyond
BUY
Google
Pixelbook Go
C$879.00
from
Google Store
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
incipio
Cool Blossom
$44.99
from
incipio
BUY
Herschel Supply Co.
Anchor Ipad Air Sleeve
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Comme des Garçons
Comme Des Garçon Côte&ciel Ipad Sleeve
$65.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Moleskine
Moleskine Folio Case For Ipad
$99.95
from
Apple
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted