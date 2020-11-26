Google

Created with a 5.81”, OLED display, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and a battery that will last all day, the Google Pixel 4a smartphone, with built-in Google Assistant, a 12MP rear camera lens and custom-made Titan M chip to provide extra security, is ready to join you on all your adventures. Titan M chip The custom-made Titan M chip has been designed to help to secure the Pixel 4a’s operating system, as well as your sensitive data, like passwords and transactions. Google Lens Search what you see with Google Lens – it handily works with clothing or home décor, animals and landmarks. It can even copy and translate text, or identify plants, all in real time. Just fire up the camera to get started. Perfect pictures The Pixel 4a’s front 8MP camera will provide great images for your social media sites, whilst the rear 12MP lens, with Live HDR+ technology, can cleverly generate a preview of what your image will look like, before you commit to snapping. Additionally, Night Sight mode will help you to capture low-light shots. What is RAM? RAM (Random Access Memory) is different to the permanent storage provided by hard disk drives (HDD), solid state drives (SSD) or memory cards in your equipment. RAM is used by your device to temporarily store data to carry out everyday operations. The more RAM your machine has, the faster you can expect it to open and run programs. This device has 6GB RAM. OLED visuals Google Pixel 4a has a 5.81” OLED screen with an Always On option. Protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, this phone’s display will be great for gaming sessions or checking out your social media account. Google it It has the Google Assistant to help you to control your phone with just your voice. It also features the Recorder app, which automatically transcribes speech and lets you search across your audio recordings (English only). Super security Along with the Titan M chip, the Pixel 4a has a finger print scanner to provide additional protection for your personal information, without adding any inconvenience – one touch and away you go. Adaptable battery Pixel’s battery lasts up to 24 hours (dependent on usage). It adapts to the way you use your favourite apps and reduces power to the ones you rarely use. What is SIM free? You'll receive an unlocked device, so there’s no requirement to commit to any network, leaving you free to decide which SIM card / network to use in the device. This gives you the opportunity to find the most suitable plan, whether that’s contract or pay-as-you-go, throughout the lifetime of the phone. Additional information: manufacturers often update their Operating System (OS) software over the course of a device’s lifespan – this means that your product might ship with a more advanced OS than specified.