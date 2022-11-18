Google

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker

$99.99 $49.99

At Target

At a glance Bluetooth Highlights Fill the room with rich sound Stream music with your voice* Just say “Hey Google” for help Control smart devices, hands-free** Easily create a home audio system** Made with recycled materials *** Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 6.88 Inches (H) x 4.88 Inches (W) x 3.07 Inches (D) Weight: 2.64 Pounds Electronics Features: USB Chargeable, Voice Control, Audio Streaming, Multiroom Capability Connection Types: No Wired Connection Ports Wireless Technology: Bluetooth IP rating: Not Specified Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 Street Date: October 5, 2020 TCIN: 79731119 UPC: 193575004754 Item Number (DPCI): 056-16-0048 Origin: Imported Description Meet Nest Audio. Hear music the way it should sound, with crisp vocals and powerful bass that fill the room. Just say, “Hey Google” to play your favorite songs from the streaming services you use most or get help. * Designed to protect your privacy. Nest Audio comes with privacy built in. You can delete your Assistant history by saying, “Hey Google, delete what I just said.” Or to turn off the mic, just use the switch on the back. It's all about sound. Just say, "Hey Google, play some music," and crisp vocals and powerful bass fill the room. Nest Audio adapts to your environment and whatever you're listening to, so music sounds better. Music here. Music there. Music everywhere. Create a home audio system that fills your home with sound.* Nest Audio works together with your other Nest speakers and displays, Chromecast-enabled devices, or compatible speakers. And it's easy to set up. Connect with family and friends. Nest Audio helps you stay in touch. Just say, “Hey Google” to broadcast messages on every Nest speaker and display in the house. Use your Nest speakers as an intercom and chat from room to room. And make audio calls with Duo.*** Huge help around the house. You can say things like, "Hey Google, what's the weather this weekend?" Ask Google about the news or sports scores. Hear your schedule.** Make calls.*** And set timers and alarms. Even turn on the lights or turn up the heat.**** All with your voice. Thoughtfully designed. Environmentally sound. Inspired by your home, Nest Audio's colors, size, and shape fit beautifully into any room. It's also designed with the environment in mind. *Compatible smart devices required. **Personalized features required additional enrollment and set up, for up to six users. ***To make calls, you and the person your calling must both have a Google Duo account. ****Compatible smart lights or smart thermostat required. Bluetooth A technology that allows devices to communicate with each other without cables or wires If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.