Google

Google Home Mini - Chalk, 2-pack

$78.00 $49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Twice as helpful. Double up on your Google Assistant with two Google Home Minis. Having two Minis lets you play music in multiple rooms, broadcast messages around the house and get help in more places. “Hey Google, broadcast dinner is ready.” Having two Google Home Minis will also allow you to play the same music in multiple rooms. “Hey Google, play hip hop music on all speakers.”