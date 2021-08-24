Goody

Goody Jeweled Flower Contour Clip, 12 Ct

$6.85

Buy Now Review It

Helps Keep Hair Up & Out Of Your Face Colors: Variety of Colors to each pack Edged with Flower Shape as pictured Perfect for all hair types 1 Pack Of 12 count Goody Pretty Flower Snap Clips! Goody is the best when it comes to Hair Accessories. Hold Hair Tightly. Assorted Colors Very Cute Designs. The snap clips are so easy to put on that she would even be able to put it on herself. Each pack has a variety of six colors to match all of her outfits.