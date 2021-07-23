Chewy Exclusives

Description Welcome your little bundle of fur home with this kitten box full of top-rated goodies. Inside, you’ll find everything you need to start your friendship off on the right paw—three action-packed toys to train their hunting skills, two full-size treats so they can snack happy and a super cute collar. Plus, an activity checklist with fun to-dos for you and your new feline friend, and a banner for an adorable photo op. Goody Box is full of treats, toys and special surprises that are handpicked by pet lovers so you can be sure your kitty will approve. Unlike a cat subscription box, there’s no signup or commitment so you can get as many as you like (it makes the purrfect gift for cat lovers). And every Goody Box saves you up to 30% so you’re really getting more bang and fun (and purrs) for your buck. Key Benefits With Goody Box, you get 6 top-rated kitten essentials bundled together into a collectible box. Plus, a new kitten checklist! You save up to 30% with everything inside—3 trending toys, 2 full-size treats and an adorable collar. Handpicked just for your kitty by experts who know what cats love. Makes a truly unique gift for cat lovers everywhere. With no subscription, you can get as many as you like, so keep an eye out for new far out boxes launching soon! What's Included Frisco Kitten Cat Tracks; Frisco Doughnut Polyester Breakaway Cat Collar with Bell, 8 to 12-in neck, 3/8-in wide; Frisco Basic Plush Mice Cat Toy with Catnip, 5-count; Frisco Bouncy Mouse Cat Toy; Blue Buffalo Kitty Cravings Tuna Crunchy Cat Treats, 5-oz bag. Precautions Collar: The ball & socket breakaway buckles are designed to pull apart between 11 and 15 lbs. This allows the collar to stay secure on your kitty, but come undone if snagged on a branch, furniture or other object in your cat’s environment. Do not use with leash or tie-out. Toys: No toy is indestructible. Supervise your pet when using since small parts can present a choking hazard or internal blockage. Discontinue use if the toy is damaged. Keep out of reach of children Note: Cats usually begin to appreciate catnip between 6 and 8 months of age. Use no more than a few times per week for maximum kitty fun. To keep catnip fresh, store in a safe, cool , dark place. Catnip is an herb that grows naturally in the environment. We recommend catnip be used exclusively by cats. It is not intended for human consumption. Monitor play. See all items by Goody Box Item Number 258991 Lifestage Kitten Closure Type Buckle Collar Type Breakaway Food Form Treats Features Bell Toy Feature Catnip, Variety Pack Material Polyester