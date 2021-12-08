Goodthreads

Men’s Soft Cotton Cable Stitch Crewneck Sweater

$29.90

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Imported Machine Wash Easy through chest and tapered through waist Super-soft natural fiber midweight yarn Ribbing at collar An Amazon brand Goodthreads’ collection of men’s clothing is crafted with care and takes wear-everywhere apparel to the next level. Create can’t-miss pairings with long- and short-sleeve button-down shirts in standard and slim fits, plus chino pants and shorts made from wrinkle-free non-iron fabric. With these classics—and T-shirts, polo shirts, and outerwear to round out your look—Goodthreads is your go-to for wardrobe staples with the style you want