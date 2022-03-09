Goodee

Goodee Lounge Pants

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goodee

Slow mornings at home, weekend brunches with friends, walks in the park with your pup — if you're searching for jogger-style pants that are comfortable enough to wear all day while still looking put together, you’ll love GOODEE’s gender-neutral Lounge Pants from our Slow Wear Collection. Every detail is mindfully designed to elevate your everyday in the most sustainable way possible. Crafted from durable organic cotton french terry in a GOTS certified factory, these pants are not only ultra soft, but also planet-friendly and socially responsible. The elastic cuffs and waistband with drawstring add to the overall comfort. Pair with your favourite GOODEE Hoodie and let your values shine.