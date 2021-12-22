Christian Audette

We spent months working with Gigi to perfect our formula and achieve that dream staple nude she was looking for. We mixed every nude shade in the book, to create a lipstick everyone can feel their best in. Extremely pigmented and containing only the finest ingredients, these lipstick are enriched with Vitamins C & E to support collagen production and fight free radicals, while moisturizing ingredients work to hydrate and prevent creasing, flaking, and drying. Our Sueded matte lipsticks are formulated to be comfortable on the lips, while also having the staying power of a matte. We are proud to say we are Paraben-free, Vegan, Cruelty-free, Never tested on Animals, and Made in the USA.