Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Melrose Ave

Good To Go Vegan Leather Slides

$28.00$22.50
At Walmart
Minimalist styling furthers the versatile appeal of this summer-ready sandal. Crafted from smooth vegan leather with a cushioned footbed for arch support. 100% VEGAN
Featured in 1 story
It's Time To Finally Break-Up With Your Flip-Flops
by Ray Lowe