Emma Mulholland on Holiday
Good News Vacation Slip Dress
$220.00
At Emma Mulholland on Holiday
We have dipped into our archive to bring back some best selling styles! The Vacation Slip dress is a light bias cut dress for all occassions. Nostalgic take on the classic 1990's bias cut slip Adjustable thin straps Mid length bias cut body Dress sizing flexible to everyone's unique shape Signature EM on Holiday Good News print Hand Screen Printed in Indonesia