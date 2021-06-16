Good American

Good Legs Low

Our #1 best-selling sculpting skinny fit, Good Legs. The new low is not that low. We took our best-selling Good Legs jeans, kept the rise in the back, and added a sexy deep V in the front that hits right below your belly button Skinny Leg Mid-rise V-shape Gap-proof Waistband Flat tummy tech Extra stretch Black color Here’s the scoop on what makes our Responsible Denim so damn good… Eco-kind washes: Reduced energy footprint, significantly less water usage, solar powered factories Recycled Fabric: Denim made from recycled materials Recycled Trims: Recycled zinc coating is anti-rust