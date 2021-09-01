Good American

Good Legs Fray Waistband

$97.90 $48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Good American

Our #1 best-selling high rise, skinny fit stretch jean in a classic medium blue wash. The Good Legs Fray Waistband are made with a gap-proof contoured waistband and a high waist that's sure to flatter every curve. Frayed waistband High rise Zip fly with button closure Five pocket style Clean hems Dark blue wash Here’s the scoop on what makes our Responsible Denim so damn good… Eco-kind washes: Reduced energy footprint, significantly less water usage, solar powered factories Recycled Trims: Recycled zinc coating is anti-rust