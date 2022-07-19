Sally Hansen

Good.kind.pure Vegan Nail Polish Light Lychee

£8.99

Good. Kind. Pure. Sally Hansen's first plant-based formula, free from nasties and 100% vegan. Offers beautiful colour and shine with no compromise. How to use: • Make sure nails are clean and dry. • Use nail polish remover to wipe away any residue on the nail. • Apply 2 coats of Good. Kind. Pure.™ Color. • Allow color to dry. • Apply 1 coat of Good. Kind. Pure.™ Top Coat. • To add some extra strength to your nails use Good.Kind.Pure. Hardener. Ingredients: Butyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acetyltributyl Citrate, Alcohol, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Syntheticfluorphlogopite, Etocrylene, Silica, Diacetone Alcohol, Bambusa Vulgaris Leaf/Stem Extract, Sorbic Acid, Hexanal,Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Aluminum Hydroxide, Acetone, Kaolin, Phosphoric Acid, Lithothamnion Calcareumextract, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Tin Oxide, Mannitol, Solum Diatomeae/Diatomaceous Earth/Terre De Diatomees, Bambusavulgaris Sap Extract, Zinc Sulfate, N-Butyl Alcohol, Tocopherol, [May Contain/Peut Contenir/+/-:Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891),Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Manganese Violet (Ci 77742), D&C Red No. 6 Barium Lake (Ci 15850), Aluminum Powder (Ci 77000), D&C Redno. 34 Calcium Lake (Ci 15880), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), D&C Red No. 7 Calcium Lake (Ci 15850), D&C Black No. 2 [Nano](Ci 77266), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (Ci 77510), Fd&C Yellow No. 5 Aluminum Lake (Ci 19140), D&C Red No. 30 Aluminum Lake(Ci 73360)].