Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Sally Hansen
Good. Kind. Pure Vegan Nail Colour In Laven-dear
C$11.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Shoppers Drug Mart
Good.Kind.Pure. Sally Hansen's 15-free natural, plant-based, 100% vegan polish offers beautiful color and shine with no compromise.
Need a few alternatives?
Olive & June
Pumpkin Spice Latte Set
BUY
$40.00
Olive & June
Olive and June
Geometry
BUY
$8.00
Olive and June
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Strawberry Margarita
BUY
C$13.00
Amazon
Sally Hansen
Good. Kind. Pure Vegan Nail Colour In Laven-dear
BUY
C$11.49
Shoppers Drug Mart
More from Sally Hansen
Sally Hansen
Beauty Tools Fabulous Fingernails Perfect Manicure Kit
BUY
$6.22
Amazon
Sally Hansen
Insta-dri Pride Edition Along For The Pride
BUY
£4.99
Superdrug
Sally Hansen
Insta-dri Pride Yellow Lady!
BUY
£4.99
Superdrug
Sally Hansen
Insta-dri Pride Edition Yaaasss Green
BUY
£4.99
Superdrug
More from Nails
Olive & June
Pumpkin Spice Latte Set
BUY
$40.00
Olive & June
Olive and June
Geometry
BUY
$8.00
Olive and June
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Strawberry Margarita
BUY
C$13.00
Amazon
Sally Hansen
Good. Kind. Pure Vegan Nail Colour In Laven-dear
BUY
C$11.49
Shoppers Drug Mart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted